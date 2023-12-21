Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.35.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

