Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.66. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

