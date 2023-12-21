Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) by 198.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 5,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $95.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

