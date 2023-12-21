Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.23. 4,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $90.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.