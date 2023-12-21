Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,243. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

