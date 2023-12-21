BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 131,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,271. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

