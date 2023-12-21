Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ball by 849.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 97,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,697. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

