BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 456,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

