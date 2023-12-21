BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.46. 66,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,911. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

