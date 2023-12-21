Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.55-4.70 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

