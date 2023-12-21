Metahero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $886,975.57 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $27.27 million and approximately $886,975.57 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

