Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CAO Bradley A. Pearce Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on KOP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

