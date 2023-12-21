Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.330–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.0 million-$753.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $750.9 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of MYGN opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.88. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,748,000 after acquiring an additional 783,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

