Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $5,593,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $1,215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 46.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

