Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 902.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

