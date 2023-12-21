Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,469.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,079.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,992.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,542.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

