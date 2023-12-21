BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.10. 1,151,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

