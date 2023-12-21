168,383 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Argus began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

