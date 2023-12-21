BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFG traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 429,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

