BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 6,060 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

