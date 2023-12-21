Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. 4,243,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,860,709. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

