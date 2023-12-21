Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

