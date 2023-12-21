Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $3,469.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,542.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,079.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,992.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

