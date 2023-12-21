Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 660 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $21,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

FLT opened at $275.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.17 and its 200 day moving average is $251.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

