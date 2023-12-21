Touchstone Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. F5 accounts for 10.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $176.87 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

