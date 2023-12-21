Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

