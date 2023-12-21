Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SCHA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

