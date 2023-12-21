Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

