Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 320 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.1 %

ICE stock opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.