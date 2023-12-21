First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Stock Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

UCON stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

