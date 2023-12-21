Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,497,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

