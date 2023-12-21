F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Lessened by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,650 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. F5 accounts for approximately 10.1% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of F5 worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.55.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $176.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $157.18. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.