Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,842,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,434,000 after purchasing an additional 175,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

