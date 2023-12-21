Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,265,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,096,000 after buying an additional 926,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,279,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 625.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

