Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,902 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $825,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $4,437,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 103,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

