Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $942.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.45 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

