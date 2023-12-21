Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 7,404 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

