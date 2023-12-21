Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,497 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

