Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.46

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 554666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 243,880 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 860,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

