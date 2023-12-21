iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.35

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 376923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

