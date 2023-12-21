iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

