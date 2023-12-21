M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.43

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $127.26, with a volume of 79289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

