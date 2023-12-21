Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned about 0.61% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $1,410,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,302,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:BNOV opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

