Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.66

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 22576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.