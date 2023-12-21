iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.71

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 20261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.