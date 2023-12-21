CRA Financial Services LLC Has $441,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.80. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

