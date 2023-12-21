Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.39

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.39 and last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 79912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.46.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

