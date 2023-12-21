CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.06

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.06 and last traded at $240.06, with a volume of 2496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CorVel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRVL

CorVel Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $67,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,950,987 over the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 55.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 327.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.