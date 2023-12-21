Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.99

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 187108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after buying an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.