First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.77

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.77 and last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 18429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 247,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 151,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 105,914 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 90,023 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

